'Revise registration dept rules to ban practice of issuing property docs to third parties without consent'

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to revise registration department rules to ban the practice of issuing property documents to third parties without the consent of the property owners to prevent land grabbing.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the practice of non maintaining the records of the persons who get copies of other persons' property documents will encourage land grabbing using fake documents.

"Land grabbing incidents are increasing in Tamil Nadu. The reason is providing copies of documents to any person who applies. This practice should not continue," he said.

Pointing out an amendment that gave power to sub-registrars to cancel illegal registration, Anbumani said that the government should have also included norms to prevent illegal and fake documents.

"Need to see property documents of other persons arise only when one decides to purchase the properties. The government should announce that copies of documents will not be given to others without the permission of property owners. Also, details of persons seeking the copies should be recorded," he urged.