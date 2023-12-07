Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; Bhatti Vikramarka as Dy CM

CHENNAI: Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana.

Earlier, posters of Revanth Reddy were plastered across the Hyderabad city ahead of him taking oath as the State CM.



Reddy has become the first Congress CM of the State that was created in 2014.

Reddy led his party to victory over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Telangana Assembly polls where the the Congress won 64 seats out of 119 as against the BRS's 39.