Respect is freedom: Dhanush starrer Captain Miller's first look out

CHENNAI: The first look of actor Dhanush’s most--anticipated upcoming periodic film 'Captain Miller' is out on Friday.

Captain Miller is being directed by Saani Kaayidham and Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film stars Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. The makers earlier unveiled a poster to announce that teaser will be released in July 2023. It has been confirmed that the film will release later this year.

However, the exact date has not been announced yet. Upon the announcement, fans are speculating that the teaser would release on Dhanush’s birthday which is on July 28.

The film is billed as a periodic drama and set in pre-independent India. The storyline revolves around a rebel named Captain Miller and his revolution in the 1940s.

The much-awaited film is reportedly arriving on Deepavali 2023.