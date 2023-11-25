Begin typing your search...

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 live: Polling ends, 74.13% voter turnout recorded, as per ECI

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Nov 2023 2:01 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-26 02:18:23.0  )
Women waiting in queue at a polling station to cast their votes. (PTI)

CHENNAI: After days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP, voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

The smaller parties include the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party, and Azad Samaj Party. Violence against women, paper leak scams, and farmers' suicides are some of the key issues that were highlighted by the Opposition BJP to strike against the ruling Congress.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Live Updates

2023-11-25 02:01:00
  • 26 Nov 2023 2:12 AM GMT

    74.13% voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan, as per the Election Commission of India.

  • 26 Nov 2023 2:10 AM GMT

    70.00% voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan till 9 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.


  • 26 Nov 2023 2:08 AM GMT

    Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being sealed & secured at a polling booth in Jaipur.

  • 26 Nov 2023 2:08 AM GMT

    "As far as problems with EVM are concerned, our state has the least number of problems with EVM during the poll & mock poll," says Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

  • 25 Nov 2023 1:36 PM GMT

    BJP candidate Ashok Dogra from Bundi constituency cast his vote at a polling booth in Bundi.

  • 25 Nov 2023 1:33 PM GMT

    Voters reaching booth premises by 6 p.m. allowed to vote, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Voting time for the ongoing Assembly Election-2023 in Rajasthan is till 6 p.m.

    According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, all the voters who have reached the booth premises by this time will be allowed to vote. No new person will be allowed to enter the campus after 6 p.m.

    Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the polling personnel will number the slips of such voters who reach till 6 pm and will issue these slips starting from the last voter.

    After this, voting will continue until all the voters exercise their franchise. The Chief Electoral Officer has instructed the District Election Officers to pay special attention to this.

  • 25 Nov 2023 12:56 PM GMT

    EVM being sealed & secured at a polling booth in Savali village, Bikaner.

  • 25 Nov 2023 12:52 PM GMT

    68.24% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan till 5 pm, as per ECI.

  • 25 Nov 2023 12:45 PM GMT

    "It's my right and I wanted to exercise my right (to vote) first. That's why, I preferred to vote before my marriage," Groom after casting his vote on his wedding day in Didwana.

  • 25 Nov 2023 12:11 PM GMT

    On the clash between two groups at Fatehpur Shekhawati, Sikar SP Paris Deshmukh says, "We received information that there had been stone pelting between two groups in a street. A mobile party, SHO, CO, and police reached here and took the situation completely under control. No voting is hindered. 6 to 7 people have been detained. CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams are deployed. Initially, it is known that there was a verbal clash between the two groups regarding the votes. One police jawan has minor injuries. Those who are responsible, we will take appropriate action."

