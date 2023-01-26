Slowest Q3 growth in 6 years, PC sales plunge: Microsoft

Revenue was $52.7 billion and increased 2 per cent while net income was $16.4 billion, decreased 12 per cent for the quarter that ended December 31.

Revenue in the ‘More Personal Computing’ was $14.2 billion and decreased 19 per cent. While Windows OEM revenue decreased 39 per cent, Xbox content and services revenue decreased 12 per cent and devices revenue decreased 39 per cent.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said, “We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI,” said Nadella.