10 fishermen go to SL for court hearing on seized boats

CHENNAI: On Thursday, 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu left for Sri Lanka on Thursday for a court hearing to bring back boats that were seized by the Sri Lankan Coast guards.

They were arrested by the SL Coast Guards for crossing the border many times and their boats were seized.

Fishermen were released with the help of the Indian embassy and sent to India, but the boats were kept under the custody of the SL government as the cases are pending in court.

On Republic Day, 10 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai went to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport at 11.30 am to appear in court on Friday.

Sources said they’d request the government to release all 17 boats and allow them to take it back to India.