Ken Balcomb: Expert who revealed hidden world of orcas

For about seven months every year, he and a small team of researchers, along with a larger group of volunteers, spent every day on the sound and its surrounding waters cataloguing orcas. They took photographs to document newborns, and they noted which ones were absent and perhaps dead. Balcomb knew the whales so well that he could call out an animal’s catalogue number — he wasn’t much for nicknames — just by looking at the distinctive white patch behind its dorsal fin. By the early 2000s he had known most of his subjects from birth, and they seemed to know him. They would swim up to his boat to display their young, or poke alongside playfully as he returned to shore.