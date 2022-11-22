Print Stories
Coolie gets 10 years RI for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
According to the prosecution, Anbalagan (27) of Koomapatti, a coolie, was found guilty. The victim is aged 14.
MADURAI: A special court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl. According to the prosecution, Anbalagan (27) of Koomapatti, a coolie, was found guilty. The victim is aged 14. The incident occurred in 2017 and based on a complaint, Srivilliputhur All Women Police filed a case under the Pocso Act. The Judge after examining the witnesses pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 6,000 was imposed on the accused, sources said.
