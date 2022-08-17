Man held for placing country bombs to poach wild boar in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district police on Tuesday arrested a man who placed country bombs (avuttukai) to poach wild animals.

The accused, identified by police as Santhosh Kumar, had placed the explosive at Marimuthu Colony to poach wild boar.

However, a buffalo had bitten it and suffered an explosion in its mouth on June 8.

The animal subsequently died without responding to treatment. The Wellington police registered a case and launched a search for the culprit.

Police picked up the accused from a hideout and seized three avuttukai from his possession.

Inquiries revealed that he had purchased crackers from Sivakasi and made the explosive by himself after extracting the chemical substance.

An inquiry is underway and the accused is likely to be produced in court to be remanded in judicial custody.