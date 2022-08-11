Sasikala blames DMK for engineering split in AIADMK

Madurai: The ruling DMK is the architect of the split in the opposition AIADMK, said VK Sasikala, former aide of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

She said this while talking to reporters after paying homage to the late K Mayathevar, the first AIADMK MP elected from Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency in 1973, who passed away on Tuesday. The veteran politician died of cardiac arrest in Chinnalapatti of Dindigul district at the age of 87.

Denying any role of the BJP in the ongoing dispute in the AIADMK, Sasikala said it was her bounden duty to unite the AIADMK, which now stands divided. After uniting the AIADMK, the party would achieve victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ousted AIADMK leader said she had faced all political situations in her 40-year long political journey in the AIADMK.

Earlier, on her arrival at Madurai airport, Sasikala said after the AIADMK was founded by MG Ramachandran, Mayathevar was fielded as the party candidate for by-poll to the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency and he recorded a massive victory. Mayathevar was the first contestant to have won on behalf of the AIADMK. His demise is an irreparable loss to the party, she said.

Later, O Panneerselvam, senior AIADMK leader and Bodinayakanur MLA, along with his supporters paid homage to the departed veteran Mayathevar at Chinnalapatti.

Talking to reporters, Panneerselvam recalled the stellar role played by Mayathevar, who’s instrumental in bringing the ‘Two Leaves,’ which served as a symbol of victory for AIADMK founded by MGR. Further, OPS said he would soon undertake a tour of the state to meet the party cadre.