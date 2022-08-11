Madurai bench upholds 5 life terms verdict to farmer

Tiruchy: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the verdict of five life terms to a farmer who sexually abused three minor girls and two boys. On October 23 and 24, 2015, Narayanan (58), a farmer from Devankudi in Thanjavur had sexually abused three girls and two boys who were playing in front of his house. The police arrested Narayanan and the case was in progress in Thanjavur Fast Track court and on January 5, 2019, Judge Balakrishnan awarded five life terms and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Narayanan. However, Narayanan approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court against the verdict. On Thursday, the HC upheld the verdict given by the Thanjavur court.