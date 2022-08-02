Inflow to TN surges as rains intensify in Cauvery catchment areas

COIMBATORE: Inflow to Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, surged to 50,000 cusecs on Monday following heavy rains in catchment areas.

From 40,000 cusecs on Sunday, the water flow rose to 50,000 cusecs on Monday evening resulting in flooding in Hogenakkal.

The ban on tourists and coracle operations continues.

Meanwhile, the Mettur dam, which reached its full storage level on July 16, continues to hold its full capacity.

As the inflow into the dam rose to 42,000 cusecs, the entire quantum of water has been discharged.

A flood alert has been sounded along the banks of River Cauvery due to flooding.