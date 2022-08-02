CUMI’s quarterly sales go up by 60 per cent to Rs 1,129 cr

The capital expenditure incurred during the quarter was Rs 56 cr at a consolidated level. The debt equity ratio was at 0.09.

The net cash was at Rs 118 cr. Segment revenue for the quarter grew by 88 per cent to Rs 513 cr compared to Rs 273 cr in Q1 of last year.

Standalone Abrasives grew by 20 percent to Rs 269 cr against Rs 224 cr.

The newly acquired subsidiaries – Rhodius and Awuko added additional sales to the topline besides the growth from standalone and Indian subsidiary.