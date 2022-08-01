Maniyachchi denizens happy over Modi’s mention of historic rly stn

MADURAI: People of Vanchi Maniyachchi in Thoothukudi district are proud of their town as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast highlighted the historical significance of the railway station at Maniyachchi named after the legendary freedom fighter Vanchinathan.

During his address, the Prime Minister said many railway stations in the country are rich in history and urged people to visit such stations in their vicinity to know about their significance in the freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister was quoted as saying “the brave revolutionaries had displayed their might to the British by looting the treasury of the British being carried by train. Whenever you talk to the people of Tamil Nadu, you will get to know about Vanchi Maniyachchi junction in Thoothukudi district. This station is named after Tamil freedom fighter Vanchinathan ji. This is the same place where Vanchi, 25 years of age then, had punished one British collector for his actions,” he said.