Australia’s AirPhysio signs MoU with MedSmart Logistics

CHENNAI: Australia-based respiratory devices manufacturing company, AirPhysio has signed an MoU with MedSmart Logistics to distribute their medical devices in India.

As per P Santhosh, MD-CEO of AZIBC, the AirPhysio MedSmart collaboration will play a significant role in bringing more and more medical device manufacturers to look at the huge India market, where Australian products are well accepted with its quality and standards.

