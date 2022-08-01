Australia’s AirPhysio signs MoU with MedSmart Logistics

CHENNAI: Australia-based respiratory devices manufacturing company, AirPhysio has signed an MoU with MedSmart Logistics to distribute their medical devices in India.

The ANZ India Business Chamber (ANZIBC) played an important role in AirPhysio’s expansion to India and in facilitating the MoU between the two companies.

As per P Santhosh, MD-CEO of AZIBC, the AirPhysio MedSmart collaboration will play a significant role in bringing more and more medical device manufacturers to look at the huge India market, where Australian products are well accepted with its quality and standards.