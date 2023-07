Power shutdown on Friday and Saturday: Check details

CHENNAI: The Tangedco has announced a power shutdown in IT Corridor, Avadi, and Porur areas on Friday and Saturday due to maintenance works. The Shut down on Friday is between 9 am and 2 pm.

Shutdown on Friday:

IT Corridor: Siruseri SIPCOT, Sholinganallur Uma Maheswari Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Model School Road and surrounding areas.

Avadi: JB Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Srisakthi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Kaligambal Nagar, Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Police Quarters and surrounding areas.

Shutdown on Saturday:

Porur: Poonamallee Rukmani Nagar, Melma Nagar, Sumithra Nagar, Vaithi Nagar and surrounding areas.