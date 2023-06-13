Police probing, chargesheet will be filed soon: Thakur on wrestlers’ protest

CHENNAI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that Delhi Police is investigating the case involving WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh swiftly while remaining unbiased, and reiterated that the chargesheet will be filed against Singh as assured earlier.

Earlier, the wrestlers had halted their stir after getting an assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 7 that chargesheet will be filed soon.

On June 11, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment allegations.

On June 10, Sakshi Malik also stated that the protesting wrestlers will participate in the Asian Games only after their "issues get resolved". "We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," she said in Sonipat.

The wrestlers have been demanding Singh's arrest since they resumed their agitation against Singh on April 23 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The government has accepted several of the wrestlers' demands, including that none of Singh's family members or associates will be allowed to contest the impending WFI polls. However, the wrestlers, led by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Phogat, have said they will not end their protest unless Singh is put behind bars.