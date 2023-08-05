Pocso court sentences 2 accused to jail

CHENNAI: A Special Court in Chennai sentenced two accused to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl.

The case was heard by sessions judge M Rajalakshmi of a special court under the Pocso Act. The judge found the two accused guilty and sentenced them to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 each. One accused was ordered abated since he died in 2022.

The victim was already paid Rs 1.25 lakhs as compensation by the Tamil Nadu government.

In 2019, a 13-year-old girl was sexually abused by a person who lives downstairs of the girl's house. He continued this abuse when the victim's mother went to work. Later, the girl was sexually harassed by that person and two of his accomplices. Then, they threatened the girl not to disclose about the harassment.

However, with the guidance of the child helpline the mother of the child registered a complaint against the three accused. The police booked them under section 6 of the Pocso Act.