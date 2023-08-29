PMLA case: Senthilbalaji files bail plea in Chennai's Sessions court

CHENNAI: Jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday filed a petition before Sessions court, Chennai, seeking to grant bail from the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case.

Senior Counsel NR Elango represented Senthilbalaji, sought urgent hearing of the bail petition before the principal judge S Alli. However, the judge did not take any decision over the urgent mentioning.

It is expected that the bail petition will be heard today in the Sessions court.