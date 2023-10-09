PMK urges TN CM Stalin to pass Vanniyar Reservation Bill in Assembly

CHENNAI: Urging the State government to receive recommendations from the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission, PMK founder S Ramadoss has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to pass a bill giving 10.50 per cent reservation for Vanniyar during the ongoing assembly session.

In a letter to Stalin, Ramadoss recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi implemented reservations for the most backward class and said that PMK has been protesting to provide 10.50 per cent reservation for Vanniyars.

"You have released an order to implement the reservation. When the High Court set aside the order, I and the State government appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court observed to provide reservation after collecting data," he said.

Based on the order, the government directed the Commission to submit a report on the internal reservation, but the report was delayed.

"The delay by the government cannot be justified. The government could collect the required data in one month. Despite giving nine months, recommendations are yet to be submitted," the letter said.

He warned that the delay in providing Vanniyar reservation has disappointed the youngsters, and they are angered.

"They are suggesting to commence severe protests. During a meeting held in Thailapuram, the same suggestion was made. PMK is ready to conduct any kind of protest if needed," he said.

While recalling M K Stalin's earlier promise of providing Vanniyar reservation, Ramadoss urged to receive the recommendations as the last date for the Commission ends on October 11.

"The Chief Minister should take measures to pass the Vanniyar Reservation Bill in the Assembly," he urged.