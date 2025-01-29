PIL in Madras HC against 'animal sacrifice' near temple on Tiruparankundram Hill

MADURAI: District President of the Hindu Makkal Katchi M Solai Kannan filed a petition in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court stated that Islamic organisations were attempting to perform Qurbani (sacrifices of goats and chickens) near the temple at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah atop Tiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

The petitioner said Tiruparankundram is the first among six abodes (Arupadai Veedu temples) of Lord Muruga and emphasised the religious significance of the Tiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple and called for preserving the sanctity of the area. The Murugan temple at Tiruparankundram is one of the old and historic temples and Kudavarai temple existed a hundred years ago here and there were eleven holy springs.

According to tradition, animal sacrifice at the temple is not allowed. But in violation of that tradition, somebody attempted to cook non-vegetarian food near Sikkandar Badusha Dargah and offer ‘samapandhi virunthu’.

However, killing animals atop Tiruparankundram Hill for food is ruled out. Any such act of animal sacrifice would affect devotees of the Subramanya Swamy temple concerning religious sentiments. It is also a concern that the Tiruparankundram Hill was called Sikkandar Hill and would create religious issues. Citing these, he sought direction from the court to restrict anybody from killing animals on Tiruparankundram for cooking and serving food.

Meanwhile, Government Pleader P Thilak Kumar intervened and said several petitions were raising similar issues that remain pending.

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice AD Maria Clete, after the hearing, called for the case to be mentioned along with the pending cases listed for hearing on February 4.