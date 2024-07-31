Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Indian shooters start off proceedings; PV Sindhu in action
CHENNAI: Indian shooters will kick-off the proceedings for the country on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024 with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale competing in 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification followed by another bout by women's trap shooters Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari on Wednesday.
PV Sindhu will be up against Kristin Kuuba at 12:50 pm in women’s badminton singles. A win will take Sindhu to the knockouts stage. In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will take on Jonatan Christie and the winner will take the round of 16 spot.
Round 3 of women’s table tennis will take place at 2:30 pm with Sreeja Akula competing against Singaporian Zeng Jian.
Manika Batra will be in action today at 8:30 pm, and a win today will make her the first table tennis player to reach quarterfinals.
At midnight, Nishant Dev will look to better India’s run in boxing when he is up against Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in men's welterweight.
Live Updates
- 31 July 2024 6:51 AM GMT
Indian contingents are in action across various sports. But no medal events scheduled for today so far, but important games which decides the athletes knockout stage qualification will take place.
- 31 July 2024 6:25 AM GMT
Ashwini Ponnanppa announces retirement
After losing in badminton yesterday, Ashwini Ponnappa calls time on her Olympics career.
"It takes a toll emotionally and mentally, I can't go through this again. It's not easy, you can take all these if you are a little younger. Having played for so long, I can't take it anymore," she said.
- 31 July 2024 6:23 AM GMT
This is what we have in store from the Indian contingents today
12.30 pm: Shooting - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle3 position qualifications)
12.30 pm: Shooting - Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari (women's trap shooting - day two)
12.50 pm - PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba - A win will take Sindhu to knockouts
1.30 pm - Anush Agarwalla and Sir Caramello in action in day two
1.40 pm - Lakshya Sen v Jonatan Christie (singles group stage) it is match where winner takes the round-16 spot from the group.
2.30 pm - Sreeja Akula vs Zeng Jian in women's round-32 match
3.34 pm - Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad - Round of 16 clash
3.56 pm: Archery - Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat
7 pm: Shooting - women's trap final
8.30 - Manika Batra (Round of 16 match) - if she wins she'd become India's first TT player to reach quarter-final
9:15 pm: Archery - Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall in the men's individual round of 64
11.00 pm - Badminton - HS Prannoy v Duc Le (group stage)
12.18 am - Boxing - Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (Round of 16)