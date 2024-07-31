Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Indian shooters start off proceedings; PV Sindhu in action

CHENNAI: Indian shooters will kick-off the proceedings for the country on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024 with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale competing in 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification followed by another bout by women's trap shooters Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu will be up against Kristin Kuuba at 12:50 pm in women’s badminton singles. A win will take Sindhu to the knockouts stage. In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will take on Jonatan Christie and the winner will take the round of 16 spot.

Round 3 of women’s table tennis will take place at 2:30 pm with Sreeja Akula competing against Singaporian Zeng Jian.

Manika Batra will be in action today at 8:30 pm, and a win today will make her the first table tennis player to reach quarterfinals.

At midnight, Nishant Dev will look to better India’s run in boxing when he is up against Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in men's welterweight.