Over Rs 9.63 cr sanctioned for 256 additional posts at National Center of Ageing

CHENNAI: A total of 256 additional posts for medical professionals have been created for the newly established National Center of Ageing in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Centre under the National Programme for the Healthcare of the Elderly.

An amount of Rs 9.63 crore has been granted by the Directorate of Medical Education as the recurring expenditure for the same.

About 20 posts of various categories were created for the National Center of Ageing in the initial phase.

The Union Health Ministry released grants-in-aid for recurring expenditure of Rs 31.16 crores for the National Centre for Ageing.

The Director of Medical Education and Research has sent proposal for the creation of additional posts for the Center..

Additionally, a total of 53 posts for regular staff and 203 contract staff have been created.

The Director of Medical Education has also been directed to send necessary proposal to the government for redeployment of Nursing Superintendent Grade-I and Grade-II to fill up the posts.

The said posts should be filled up after issue of orders for redeployment.

The necessary additional recurring funds of Rs 9.63 crores has been sanctioned by the department and the expenditure shall be added to the budget proposals for financial year 2023-2024.