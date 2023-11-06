Over 6L application forms received during camps for revision of spl summary roll in TN

CHENNAI: Over 6 lakh applications, including around 4 lahks from young and first-time voters, were received during the special camps held on Saturday and Sunday for inclusion, deletion, and change of address in the electoral roll.

The camps were held in around 61.000 polling stations across the State as part of the special summary roll revision exercise.

As many as 4,07,100 persons submitted Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls, while 1,55,882 have submitted Form 8 for shifting of residence/ correction of entries in existing electoral roll/ replacement of EPIC or marking of Persons with Disability, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

As many as 36,368 have submitted Form 7 for objection for proposed inclusion / deletion of name in existing electoral roll and 762 submitted Form 6 B for linking of their Aadhaar with EPIC.