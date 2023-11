Over 50 EMU trains operated from MMC-Pattabiram Military Siding to be cancelled

CHENNAI: Over 50 EMU trains operated from MMC to Pattabiram Military Siding, Arakkonam, Avadi would be cancelled owing to line block permitted for ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section between Pattabiram Yard and Ambattur Yard from 22:00 hrs of 18th November to 10:00 hrs of 19th November 2023 (12 Hours).

MMC - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 21:25 hrs, MMC – Arakkonam EMU local leaving MMC at 22:00 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:20 hrs, MCC – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving MMC at 22:35 hrs, MMC– Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MMC at 23.15 hrs, MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23.45 hrs, Chennai Beach – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:15 hrs, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam 20.50hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 22:45hrs and Pattabiram Military Siding - Avadi EMU Local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 23:55 hrs would be fully cancelled on November 18.

MMC – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 00:15 hrs, Arakkonam - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs, Arakkonam - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 05:05 hrs, Moore Market Complex -Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 03:50 hrs, Arakkonam - Tiruttani MEMU local leaving Arakkonam at 06:25 hrs, Moore Market Complex - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04.15 hrs, Chennai Beach –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 04.15 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04.30 hrs, Tiruvallur – Kadambattur EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 05.50 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05.00 hrs, Moore Market Complex -Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05.15 hrs, Moore Market Complex –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05.30 hrs, Chennai Beach – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 05.20 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05.40 hrs, Avadi- Arakkonam EMU local leaving Avadi at 06.25 hrs, Moore Market Complex -Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 06:00 hrs, Chennai Beach – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 05:55 hrs, Moore Market Complex -Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 06:20 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 06.30 hrs, Avadi - Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Avadi at 07:15hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 06:50 hrs, Ennore- Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Ennore at 06:35 hrs, Chennai Beach – Avadi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 06:50 hrs, Moore Market Complex –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:00 hrs, Moore Market Complex -Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:15 hrs, Moore Market Complex - Pattabiram EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:30 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:40 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:45 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:50 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:05 hrs, Chennai Beach – Avadi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 08:10 hrs, Moore Market Complex –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:20 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:40 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:55 hrs, Moore Market Complex –Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:10 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:15 hrs, Chennai Beach - Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:10 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:25 hrs, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:35 hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:20hrs, Avadi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:50hrs, Avadi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:00hrs, Avadi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:10hrs, Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 03:50 hrs, Avadi- Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:25hrs, Avadi- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:35 hrs, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 03:45hrs, Avadi - Ennore EMU local leaving Avadi at 05.00 hrs, Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 04:45 hrs, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04.25hrs, Pattabiram Military Siding - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 05:30hrs, Tiruvallur - Ponneri EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 05:20 hrs, Avadi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Avadi at 06:00hrs, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 04:30 hrs, Avadi - Moore Market Complex MEMU local leaving Avadi at 06:10hrs will be fully cancelled on 19th November, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.