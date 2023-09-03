Outrageous statement: MoS Muraleedharan on Udhay's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday called DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark as an 'outrageous' statement and questioned the silence of prominent leaders of Kerala who are in the INDIA bloc on this issue.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on 'Sanatana Dharma' is an outrageous statement. I want to ask Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whether he approves such statements of his alliance partner. I also want to ask the leaders of the Congress party in Kerala, whether they support such statements that are passed by their alliance members", Muraleedharan told ANI.

Earlier Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark and said that the "reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out”.

He further added that nothing is going to happen with these political remarks as 'Sanatana' is eternal.

"The reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out. Just a few days ago, we organised Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu. 'Sanatana' is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks. This is their frustration and agitation, it will not be of any use," he said.

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over a controversial statement on Saturday on ‘Santana Dharma’.

Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Maran in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam. Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but abolished.

"Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.