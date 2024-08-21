Here's the list of new OTT shows releasing this week
The much awaited 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4' will be be streaming on Hulu from August 27.
CHENNAI: With 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4' highlighting this week streaming platform, there are few more shows too, that will make up your leisure time in Weekend.
Here is the list of new OTT shows releasing this weeks:
1. GG PRECINCT
Language: Mandarin
Episodes: 6
Cast: Greg Han Hsu and Gingle Wang
Streaming platform: Netflix
2. PACHINKO SEASON 2
Language: Korean, Japanese
Episodes: 8
Cast: Choi Joon-Young
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
3. POP STAR ACADEMY KATSEYE
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Katseye
Streaming platform: Netflix
4. ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 4
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez
Streaming platform: Hulu
5. FOLLOW KAR LO YAAR
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 9
Cast: Uorfi Javed
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video