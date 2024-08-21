Here's the list of new OTT shows releasing this week

CHENNAI: With 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4' highlighting this week streaming platform, there are few more shows too, that will make up your leisure time in Weekend.

Here is the list of new OTT shows releasing this weeks:

1. GG PRECINCT

Language: Mandarin

Episodes: 6

Cast: Greg Han Hsu and Gingle Wang

2. PACHINKO SEASON 2

Still from PACHINKO SEASON 2

Language: Korean, Japanese

Episodes: 8

Cast: Choi Joon-Young

3. POP STAR ACADEMY KATSEYE

Poster of Pop star Academy Katseye

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Katseye

4. ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 4

Poster of the show

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez

5. FOLLOW KAR LO YAAR

Still from the show

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 9

Cast: Uorfi Javed

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video