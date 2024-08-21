Begin typing your search...

    Here's the list of new OTT shows releasing this week

    The much awaited 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4' will be be streaming on Hulu from August 27.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Aug 2024 8:22 AM GMT
    Heres the list of new OTT shows releasing this week
    Various streaming OTT platforms 

    CHENNAI: With 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4' highlighting this week streaming platform, there are few more shows too, that will make up your leisure time in Weekend.

    Here is the list of new OTT shows releasing this weeks:

    1. GG PRECINCT

    GG PRECINCT

    Language: Mandarin

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Greg Han Hsu and Gingle Wang

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    2. PACHINKO SEASON 2

    Still from PACHINKO SEASON 2

    Language: Korean, Japanese

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Choi Joon-Young

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+


    3. POP STAR ACADEMY KATSEYE

    Poster of Pop star Academy Katseye

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Katseye

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    4. ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 4

    Poster of the show

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez

    Streaming platform: Hulu



    5. FOLLOW KAR LO YAAR

    Still from the show

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Uorfi Javed

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    OTT Netflix prime Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Hotstar
    DTNEXT Bureau

