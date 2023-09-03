OPS' ‘Puratchi Payanam’ launch meeting postponed due to rains

CHENNAI: Amid the expectations over his future course of political journey, ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's public meeting in Kancheepuram for the launch of ‘Puratchi Payanam’ has been postponed due to heavy rains.

Panneerselvam, who arrived at the public meeting stage left the meeting without speaking a word due to rain on Sunday evening.

Panruti S Ramachandran, the advisor to the faction led by Panneerselvam, announced that the meeting has been postponed for another day due to the rains.

"Due to the rain, the water had stagnated in front of the stage forcing the cadres to move out and most of them used the chair to cover themselves from the rain. As the rain continued to lash", the cadres started to move out of the venue forcing the OPS faction to cancel the meeting.

There are expectations that Panneerselvam will make key announcements about his future course of political journey - whether to continue his legal battle or launch a political party of his own like TTV Dhinakaran.