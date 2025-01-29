Only coalition govt will be formed in TN after 2026 election: Anbumani Ramadoss

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said only a coalition government will be formed in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing party functionaries in Salem, the PMK leader said in the coming years, only coalition governments will be formed in the state. “In the prevailing situation, no single party can come to power or form government,” he said.

Pointing to PMK winning four seats including two in Salem by contesting alone in the 1996 assembly polls, Anbumani said after 25 long years, the PMK still has only two MLAs in Salem. “They too have won only in alliance. Is this growth for the party?” he asked while urging party functionaries to work hard by meeting people to regain growth.

Attacking the DMK over not implementing the Mettur surplus water scheme in a full-fledged manner, Anbumani Ramadoss took a personal dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to implement 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar’s.

“It has been three years since the Supreme Court issued an order in favour of internal reservation, however, Stalin has no heart to implement it as he does not like the growth of people from this community. If late DMK leader Veerapandi S Arumugam had been alive, he would have fought and got the reservation for Vanniyars,” he said.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said women have the power to bring about a change in Tamil Nadu. He also said the availability of drugs and liquor has led to an increase in crimes in the state.