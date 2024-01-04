One more COVID death reported in TN, death toll stands at 38,086

CHENNAI: One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu after a 42-year-old man from Adambakkam succumbed to the infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on December 31st, 2023, and had several comorbid conditions.

This takes the death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu to 38,086.