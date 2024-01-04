Begin typing your search...

The patient was admitted to the hospital on December 31st, 2023, and had several comorbid conditions.

4 Jan 2024
One more COVID death reported in TN, death toll stands at 38,086
(Illustration by Saai)

CHENNAI: One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu after a 42-year-old man from Adambakkam succumbed to the infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday.

This takes the death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu to 38,086.

