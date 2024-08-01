Sreeja Akula loses to world no 1 Sun 0-4 in women's singles pre-quarterfinals

PARIS: Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to world number one Yingsha Sun of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles competition at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

The Indian number one Sreeja went down 10-12 10-12 8-11 3-11 in 38 minutes, hours after becoming only the second Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics.

Manika Batra, who suffered a 1-4 defeat to higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano in her women's singles round of 16 clash, was the first Indian paddler to advance this far at the Games.

Earlier, Sreeja rallied to enter the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng in a round of 32 match as Indian table tennis continued to make history.

On her 26th birthday, Sreeja won that match 9-11 12-10 11-4 11-5 10-12 12-10.