Spain takes gold after 5-3 win against France in Olympic men's soccer final

PARIS: It's been a golden summer for Spanish soccer.

Less than a month after winning the European Championship, Spain followed up with a thrilling 5-3 extra-time victory in the Olympic men's final against France on Friday.

Sergio Camello's two goals at Parc des Princes eventually sealed a dramatic match, which had seen France fight back from 3-1 down to force extra time.

“We are the happiest children in the world,” said Camello, who had come on as an 83rd-minute substitute.

Spain's coach Santi Denia said his players deserved to cry “tears of joy” after “such a long-suffering match.”

France pushed the game to extra time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute of regulation.

But Camello coolly lifted over France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the 100th and got his second in the first minute of time added on.

Spain, which lost the final to Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first European gold medalist in men's soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

The Olympic victory marked a personal double for Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena, who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad.

Barcelona star Lopez scored twice and Baena got Spain's other goal in a blistering 10-minute spell in the first half which gave it a 3-1 lead at the break after Enzo Millot had opened the scoring for France.

But the game was turned on its head when France mounted a late fightback through Maghnes Akliouche and Mateta.

The dramatic climax sent the home fans wild as they chanted “Alez Les Bleus” and roared their team on.

And while Camello's goals ultimately ended French hopes of a first gold since Los Angeles 1984 the crowd continued to cheer loudly as coach Thierry Henry and his players showed their appreciation with a lap of honor after the final whistle.

“It was a crazy final, at the end we got a medal," Henry told France 2. "Unfortunately, we are not Olympic champions but you can't take anything away from this team.”

Camello's second goal, racing away from his own half before firing past Restes, sparked frenzied celebrations from the Spanish.

The forward tore off his shirt and was swamped by teammates and substitutes, who piled onto the field from the touchline.

He had only come as substitute as Spain tried to protect its lead in regulation — but ended up a national hero.

Spain's victory ended the dominance of Latin American nations for the last five editions of the Olympics. Brazil and Argentina won twice in that time, with Mexico also taking gold.

Nigeria won at Atlanta 1996 and Cameroon at Sydney 2000.

Spain's women couldn't make it a medal double in the soccer tournaments after losing 1-0 Germany in the bronze medal match.