Prez, PM and sports fraternity hail bronze medallist shooter Sawpnil Kusale

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the country's sports fraternity in hailing Swapnil Kusale after the Indian shooter claimed a landmark bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Kusale kept his composure to stage a remarkable comeback and help the country claim its first ever Olympic medal in the event. He shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

"Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category," President Murmu tweeted.

"It is for the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games. The entire shooting contingent has done India proud. I extend my best wishes to all our players for the upcoming events. I wish Swapnil Kusale wins more laurels in the future," she added.

His medal took the country's overall tally to three, all bronze, at the Paris Games.

PM Modi wrote on X: "Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024.

"His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also praised the 28-year-old shooter for his historic achievement.

"Congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning a historic BRONZE medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024! The first Indian to win a medal in #Olympics in this event — your achievement makes us incredibly proud!" Mandaviya tweeted.

Olympic medallist rifle shooter Gagan Narang, who is the chef de mission of the Indian contingent for the Paris Games, said Kusale's bronze is "worth more than gold" given that it's the country's first Olympic medal in prone events.

"I always used to wonder why Indians can't do well in this event. Swapnil has broken a glass ceiling. He has done it for all of us. I always thought he is an underdog but I was confident he will do well. This medal is worth more than gold," Narang told Jio Cinema.

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was "absolutely thrilled" after Kusale's podium finish in Chateauroux.

"Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil's epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent," Bindra tweeted.

"You've made India so proud and shown everyone what chasing dreams is all about. The Paris 2024 Olympics has been an incredible event, and your achievement adds to its unforgettable moments. Here's to many more victories and an amazing future ahead. Keep shining!" he added.

Former shooter Heena Sidhu called it an "emotional medal for all of us."

"This was an emotional medal for all us shooters. 3p has been a tough nut to crack. Swapnil has created history by entering the Olympic final and then delivering the medal with such a spectacular performance.

"So so so proud of this young man!! We have waited for long for this one guys…This was Special!!" Sidhu tweeted.

Kusale, whose father and brother are teachers in a district school and his mother the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra, finished behind China's Yukun Liu (463.6) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (461.3).