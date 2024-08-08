Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 LIVE: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra in action today; Indian hockey team to face Spain in bronze medal match

CHENNAI: Day 13 of the Paris Olympics started with yet another heartbreak – the news of India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat announcing her retirement from the sport. She was disqualified yesterday after being found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in ahead of her gold medal match.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to deliver its verdict against Vinesh's disqualification Thursday morning, following her appeal. She has asking to be awarded the silver medal.

As messages of comfort and solidarity pour in worldwide for Vinesh, here is a quick look at the events lined up today at the Games.

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar willl be in action in the women’s individual stroke play ground 2.

At 2:05 pm, Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji will feature in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage round. She finished at the 7th place in the qualification round.

In wrestling, India's Aman Sehrawat will face Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16 at 2:30 pm.

Another Indian wrestler Anshu Malik is up against USA’s Helen Louise Maroulis in the women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16 at 2:45 pm.

If Aman and Anshu both qualify in the round of 16, they will enter the quarterfinals, scheduled for 4:20 pm.

But the one event the entire country is looking forward to is the India vs Spain hockey match which will take place at 5:30 pm. If the Indian team wins the match, it will secure a fourth bronze medal for the country in the Games.

Finally, we have India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra participating in the men’s javelin throw final at 11:55 pm, giving us another chance to hope for a medal.