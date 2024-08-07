Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Avinash Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase finals
CHENNAI: The Day 12 of the Paris Olympics wasn't as good as everyone would've thought considering the build up as Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified from the freestyle wrestling finals and missed out on medal.
And the dream of clinching second Olympic medal in weightlifting shredded as Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg finals.
In steeplechase finals, Avinash Sable finished 11th in the 3000m event.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2024 7:53 PM GMT
Avinash Sable finishes 11th in the 3000m steeplechase finals.
- 7 Aug 2024 7:40 PM GMT
Weightlifting: Mirabai misses medal
Mirabai Chanu couldn't lift 114kg in her third attempt and finishes 4th in the women's 49kg final.
- 7 Aug 2024 7:32 PM GMT
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu moves to third position after lifting 111kg in her second attempt of clean and jerk.
- 7 Aug 2024 7:28 PM GMT
Mirabai Chanu will be lifting 111kg in her first clean and jerk attempt
- 7 Aug 2024 6:54 PM GMT
Updates on Vinesh
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women’s Freestyle 50kg final.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:51 PM GMT
Weightlifting
Clean and Jerk round begins
- 7 Aug 2024 6:46 PM GMT
Well it's past midnight and it is Chanu's birthday!!!
Can she win a medal??
- 7 Aug 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Weightlifting
Mirabai stands at third after the end of snatch. Now we go to clean and jerk.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:36 PM GMT
Weightlifting
Romania's Cambei on fire tonight as she lifts 93kg