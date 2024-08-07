Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal; Avinash Sable finishes 11th in steeplechase finals

CHENNAI: The Day 12 of the Paris Olympics wasn't as good as everyone would've thought considering the build up as Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified from the freestyle wrestling finals and missed out on medal.

And the dream of clinching second Olympic medal in weightlifting shredded as Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg finals.

In steeplechase finals, Avinash Sable finished 11th in the 3000m event.