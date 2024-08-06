Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11 LIVE: Stars Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat in action today; Indian hockey team to face Germany in semi-final
Catch all the live updates here...
CHENNAI: India's star players Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat will launch their much-anticipated campaigns in the Paris Olympics today.
Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of India's track and field, will be in action at 3.20 pm in the men's javelin throw qualification round Group A. Kishore Jena will feature in another qualification round for Group B, scheduled at 1:50 pm.
Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is competing in her third consecutive Olympic Games and will be eyeing her first medal at the Games. She is up against Japan's Susaki Yui in women's freestyle 50kg, 1/8 final at 2:33 pm.
At 1:30 pm, Indian table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will be playing against China in the men's team round of 16. If India wins the match, they will enter the quarter-finals. Yesterday, the women's team had qualified for quarter-finals by beating Romania in round of 16.
On the other hand, Indian athlete Kiran Pahal will be in action in the women's 400m repechage heat round. On Monday, she finished at the 7th place in the qualification round.
Later, the Indian hockey team will be up against Germany for a semi-final match at 10:30 pm.
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2024 9:23 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: Chuqin wins game 2
Manav fails short again as Chuqin claims a second consecutive victory
Manav 6 - 11 Chuqin
- 6 Aug 2024 9:21 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: GAME 2 BEGINS
China's Chuqin leads in the game 2 against Manav
Manav 6 - 9 Chuqin
- 6 Aug 2024 9:20 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: CHUQIN WINS GAME 1
China's Chuqin wins the game 1 against Manav in a nail-batting clash.
Manav 9 - 11 Chuqin
- 6 Aug 2024 9:18 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification
Kishore Jena finishes at 9th place with his best throw of 80.73.
He enters into the next round.
- 6 Aug 2024 9:06 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: MATCH 3 BEGINS (MUST WIN MATCH FOR INDIA )
Manav Vikash Thakkar is up against China's Chuqin Wang in Match 3.
- 6 Aug 2024 9:04 AM GMT
TABLE TENNIS: Zhendong wins Match 2
China's Zhendong wins the Game 4 comfortably against Sharath Kamal
Sharath 5 -11 Zhendong
MATCH GAME 1 GAME 2 GAME 3 GAME 4
IND * Sharath Kamal 1 11 7 7 5
CHN * Zhendong Fan 3 9 11 11 11