Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11 LIVE: Stars Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat in action today; Indian hockey team to face Germany in semi-final

CHENNAI: India's star players Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat will launch their much-anticipated campaigns in the Paris Olympics today.

Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of India's track and field, will be in action at 3.20 pm in the men's javelin throw qualification round Group A. Kishore Jena will feature in another qualification round for Group B, scheduled at 1:50 pm.

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is competing in her third consecutive Olympic Games and will be eyeing her first medal at the Games. She is up against Japan's Susaki Yui in women's freestyle 50kg, 1/8 final at 2:33 pm.

At 1:30 pm, Indian table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will be playing against China in the men's team round of 16. If India wins the match, they will enter the quarter-finals. Yesterday, the women's team had qualified for quarter-finals by beating Romania in round of 16.

On the other hand, Indian athlete Kiran Pahal will be in action in the women's 400m repechage heat round. On Monday, she finished at the 7th place in the qualification round.

Later, the Indian hockey team will be up against Germany for a semi-final match at 10:30 pm.