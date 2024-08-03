Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Manu Bhaker eyes her third medal; Indian archers in action

CHENNAI: Manu Bhaker who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in single Olympic edition will once again look to script history when she turns up at the Chateauroux shooting range for one final time in this edition at the Women's 25m Pistol final on Saturday.

The Day 8 will start with shooters Raiza Dhillon and Maheswari Chauhan featuring in the women's skeet qualification.

Archer Deepika Kumari will be eyeing for redemption when she faces Germany's Michelle Kroppen in women's individual 1/8 elimination round.

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in their respective Dinghy races.