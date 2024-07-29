Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Manu Bhaker in action at 10m air pistol mixed team; Ramita, Arjun to feature in air rifle finals

CHENNAI: A day after Manu Bhaker clinched India’s first medal in Paris 2024, we can expect some more additions in the medal tally on Day 3 when Ramita Jindal and Arjun B feature in air rifle shooting events on Monday.

Indian shooters Prithivraj, Sarabjot, Manu, Arjun, Rhythm, Babuta, and Jindal will be in action today.

Manu Bhaker will also feature in the mixed 10m pistol event alongside Sarabjot.

On the other hand, in the group event, the Indian hockey team will take on Argentina after a thriller against New Zealand in its opening match.

Meanwhile, the badminton mens doubles quarterfinal match featuring Satwik Sairajreddy and Chirag Shetty which was scheduled at 12 pm stands cancelled as Germany's M. Seidel and M. Lamsfuß have withdrawn from the match.