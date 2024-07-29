Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Manu Bhaker in action at 10m air pistol mixed team; Ramita, Arjun to feature in air rifle finals
CHENNAI: A day after Manu Bhaker clinched India’s first medal in Paris 2024, we can expect some more additions in the medal tally on Day 3 when Ramita Jindal and Arjun B feature in air rifle shooting events on Monday.
Indian shooters Prithivraj, Sarabjot, Manu, Arjun, Rhythm, Babuta, and Jindal will be in action today.
Manu Bhaker will also feature in the mixed 10m pistol event alongside Sarabjot.
On the other hand, in the group event, the Indian hockey team will take on Argentina after a thriller against New Zealand in its opening match.
Meanwhile, the badminton mens doubles quarterfinal match featuring Satwik Sairajreddy and Chirag Shetty which was scheduled at 12 pm stands cancelled as Germany's M. Seidel and M. Lamsfuß have withdrawn from the match.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 8:13 AM GMT
Trap qualification
Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman after Round 1
- 29 July 2024 8:06 AM GMT
10m Air Pistol : Korea wins Gold
Korea's Ban Hyojin wins GOLD
China's Huang Yuting wins SILVER
- 29 July 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Badminton: Japan 1-0 India
Japan's Matsuyama and shida won the first set sgainst India's Ashwini and Crasto 21-11
Set 2 Underway
- 29 July 2024 8:01 AM GMT
10m air rifle
Switzerland 's Audrey Gogniat wins the bronze medal
- 29 July 2024 7:53 AM GMT
Another Breaking for India
10m Air Pistol qualification
Manu and Sarabjot enters into bronze match with 580 - 20x.
Rhythm and Cheema ends at 10th place and out from the match with 576 - 14x
- 29 July 2024 7:47 AM GMT
Big upset for India
Ramita Jindal at 7th place eliminated
- 29 July 2024 7:42 AM GMT
Rifle: Norway Eliminated
Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad out of the match
- 29 July 2024 7:42 AM GMT
Rifle: Ramita drops to 7th spot
Ramita drops to 7th place
Series 2 was not in Ramita's way
- 29 July 2024 7:40 AM GMT
Back to pistol
Midway in the 2nd series of 10m air pistol mixed team qualifications
Manu/Sarabjot stands at 2nd spot
Rhythm/Arjun stands at 5th spot