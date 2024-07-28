Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Manu Bhaker wins bronze medal; first medal for India in shooting after 12 years

CHENNAI: It has been a good start for the Indians on Day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 so far with ace shooter Manu Bhaker winning bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol. With that she also became the first women shooter to win a medal in shooting.

Shuttler PV Sindhu marked her first win in the Paris outing followed by rower Balraj Panwar’s entering the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls. On the other hand, Ramita Jindal has advanced to the final of the women's individual 10m Air Rifle event.

Meanwhile, Paddler Sreeja Akula easily won against Sweden's Christina Kallberg in the round of 64 of women's table tennis singles.

Another standout event will be when India’s flag bearer Sharath Kamal takes on Slovenia’s Deni Kozul in the opening game of men's table tennis today.

After training with Casper Rudd on Saturday, Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal will be looking forward to opening his account today with a win in round one. He made it to the second round in Tokyo last time around.