Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14 LIVE: India relay team in action; Aman Sehrawat to compete in bronze medal bout

CHENNAI: India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 is drawing to a close as we enter Day 14 of the Games with four events in place leaving India with a few more chances to improve its medal tally.

It was a good day for Indian contingents on Thursday as Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal with his season-best throw of 89.45m. He finished behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who smashed the Olympic record to bag gold with a sensational throw of 92.97m.

Meanwhile, India's men's hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to win the bronze medal. This is India's 13th hockey medal. It is after 53 years that the Indian team has won back-to-back hockey medals.

But on Day 14, all eyes will be on wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who is in contention for a bronze medal in a match to be held later tonight against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

On the other hand, India’s men’s and women’s 4x400m athletes will begin their heats. The men's team consisting of Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi will look to qualify for the semifinals.

Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj will be in action on the women’s team.

Finally, India's Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will look to improve their positions in round 3 of women’s golf.