Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1: Both 10m air rifle mixed teams eliminated; Ramita and Babuta fell short by 1 point to make the cut
The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.
CHENNAI: After the colourful opening ceremony, the Paris Olympics has officially begun and the Indian contingents will be in action in seven different sports on Saturday with shooting, badminton, hockey and tennis being standout sports.
The action started at 12:30 IST with India’s Balraj Panwar failing to qualify directly in rowing quarterfinals. Now he'd have to play repechage heats and need to finish in top 2 to keep his medal hopes alive.
Another heartbreak for the 10m air rifle mixed team as Sandeep Singh and Elavenil V from Tamil Nadu and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal who had high hopes failed to make the cut.
Elavenil and Sandeep finished at 12th whereas the duo of Ramita and Arjun gave tough fight to finish in 6th
Another standout event for the Indian contingents will be the first round of men’s doubles with Rohan Bopanna and N Balaji in pursuit of maiden olympic medal.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2024 7:35 AM GMT
- 27 July 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Chinese, Korean, French and Kazakh teams dominate the top 4
- 27 July 2024 7:28 AM GMT
Into the last series of 10 shots each. Ramita and Arjun on the edge currently on top 6 and Elavanil and Sandeep still in 16th. Remember only top 4 will qualify for the medal rounds
- 27 July 2024 7:25 AM GMT
Elavanil and Sandeep slips out of top 15
- 27 July 2024 7:16 AM GMT
Arjun and Ramita are making strong comeback, they are there in the top 10 and completes the first series with a score of 104.1 and 104.6
- 27 July 2024 7:12 AM GMT
He will now wait to play repechage heats and needs to finish in top 2 to keep his Olympic hopes alive
- 27 July 2024 7:10 AM GMT
Balraj Panwar finishes fourth in the men's singles sculls heat 1
- 27 July 2024 7:04 AM GMT
Rower Balraj Panwar in action in Men's Single Sculls Heat 1