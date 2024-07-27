Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1: Both 10m air rifle mixed teams eliminated; Ramita and Babuta fell short by 1 point to make the cut

CHENNAI: After the colourful opening ceremony, the Paris Olympics has officially begun and the Indian contingents will be in action in seven different sports on Saturday with shooting, badminton, hockey and tennis being standout sports.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

The action started at 12:30 IST with India’s Balraj Panwar failing to qualify directly in rowing quarterfinals. Now he'd have to play repechage heats and need to finish in top 2 to keep his medal hopes alive.

Another heartbreak for the 10m air rifle mixed team as Sandeep Singh and Elavenil V from Tamil Nadu and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal who had high hopes failed to make the cut.

Elavenil and Sandeep finished at 12th whereas the duo of Ramita and Arjun gave tough fight to finish in 6th

Another standout event for the Indian contingents will be the first round of men’s doubles with Rohan Bopanna and N Balaji in pursuit of maiden olympic medal.