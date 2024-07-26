Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony Live: Grand river parade to begin games amid rain concerns

CHENNAI: As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the opening ceremony will kick off in a historic setting at the Seine River at 11:00 IST on Friday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

A total of 10,500 athletes across 206 countries will compete in the Paris Olympics, of which 117 are from the Indian contingent.

For the first time, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium.

Instead, athletes will arrive via boat and cruise down the Seine, passing by historic Paris landmarks, including the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the Louvre.

Meanwhile, singers Lady Gaga and Céline Dion are rumored to be among the performers.

Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, along with double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as the co-flag bearer.

The Indian athletes will look to surpass the previous medal tally record of one gold, two silver and four bronze in Tokyo four years ago.