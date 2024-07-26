Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony Live: Grand river parade to begin games amid rain concerns
The Paris Olympics are poised to make history with an unprecedented opening ceremony along the iconic river Seine on Friday evening.
CHENNAI: As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the opening ceremony will kick off in a historic setting at the Seine River at 11:00 IST on Friday.
The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.
A total of 10,500 athletes across 206 countries will compete in the Paris Olympics, of which 117 are from the Indian contingent.
For the first time, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium.
Instead, athletes will arrive via boat and cruise down the Seine, passing by historic Paris landmarks, including the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the Louvre.
Meanwhile, singers Lady Gaga and Céline Dion are rumored to be among the performers.
Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, along with double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as the co-flag bearer.
The Indian athletes will look to surpass the previous medal tally record of one gold, two silver and four bronze in Tokyo four years ago.
Live Updates
- 26 July 2024 4:04 PM GMT
Lady Gaga likely to perform in opening ceremony
The American pop star Lady Gaga rehearsed near Austerlitz Bridge
- 26 July 2024 3:56 PM GMT
Indian players taking part in Opening Ceremony
Flag-bearers: PV Sindhu (badminton) and Achanta Sharath Kamal (table tennis).
Archery: Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai.
Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain
Table Tennis: Manika Batra
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal and Sriram Balaji.
Shooting: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anish.
Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma
Hockey: Krishan Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh
Judo: Tulika Mann
Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu.
- 26 July 2024 3:47 PM GMT
PV Sindhu to be the flag bearer representing India
"Paris 2024, flag bearer—one of the greatest honors of my life to hold our country's flag in front of millions", PV Sindhu on X.
- 26 July 2024 3:44 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu's 'gunman' Tondaiman in conversation with DT Next
"It is indeed a proud moment. I have been eagerly awaiting the team announcement, and when I received the news, I felt really happy. Now, I have to focus on working hard and aiming for a medal," Prithviraj told DT Next.
Read more: Tamil Nadu 'gunman' Tondaiman set for Olympics debut
- 26 July 2024 3:38 PM GMT
Celeb alert!! Rapper Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch
U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame hours before the Games' opening ceremony.
- 26 July 2024 3:33 PM GMT
First positive doping test at Paris Olympics
Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris, said the International Testing Agency on Friday.