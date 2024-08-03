Manu Bhaker: There was no pressure on winning third medal, will try to overcome this in next cycle

CHATEAUROUX: India's double-medal winner at Paris Olympics Manu Bhaker on Saturday said there was no pressure on her for a third podium finish here after she narrowly missed out on a bronze in the women's 25m pistol competition.

Bhaker finished fourth and signed off from the ongoing Olympics as the first-ever Indian to have won two medals in a single edition of the Games after Independence.

Bhaker, who shot 28 in the shoot-off, said the experience will only add to her skills along with a "lot of motivation".

"Did I? No, I don't think I did because as soon as the last matches were over, my coach was like, 'You know what? history is history. Now live in the present and then later on you can sit down and think about how everything went'," Bhaker said at the mixed zone.

"Jaspal sir, he does a great job in keeping me in the present. There was no such pressure of winning a third medal but I definitely wanted to do my best and try to give a, like great match, that's all I was trying and well...," Bhaker added.

"The fourth position definitely does not feel amazing but there is always a next time and certainly it is going to be there for me."

"Now I have two medals and lots of motivation to work on for the next time, I will try my best and work really hard so that I can try and give a better finish to India next time," she said.

Bhaker admitted the fourth-place finish did leave her with a few aspects to work on as she now trains her focus on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The match was a rollercoaster for me. (The) beginning was not so great but eventually I caught up with the others and I was trying my best. I was like 'okay, just do your best, do your best, keep trying, keep trying each shot'," she shared.

"Although in the last, I think the nerves got the better of me or what — I don't know because I was trying but things were not going my way — and unfortunately for us it was a fourth (place) finish, but (then a) fourth finish is better than not even making it to finals," she said.

"I am definitely looking forward to overcoming this in the next cycle and let's see how it goes for all of us," Bhaker said.

Recalling her rigid routine, the 22-year-old said, "I have a very rigid routine. Every single day I follow the same pattern, same things every day. I don't know about others but I like to work out even during the matches, even before the matches (and) after the matches, all the time. I am a regular in the gym," she said.

Bhaker, who had earlier hoped that people won't be "disappointed or anything" if she misses a third medal, said the remark was made "off the record".

"This one time I said it off the record..."

"I have no regrets because I tried my best and I realised that there are certain elements that I need to work on and I will definitely try my best the next time around as well," she said.

"Although this could have been better, but I am grateful that I could get two medals for India, but again, always a scope for improvement.

"I am also learning how to, what to say and what not to say, but I say what's in my heart and to all the people who are listening to this I want to tell them that I am really working hard and I will keep working hard for as many years as possible, as many Olympics as possible," she said.

Bhaker admitted her confidence in Paris Games was the differentiating factor when compared to the hard days she endured after the Tokyo Olympics.

"One thing different, that I think was like very prominent with my performances also and with my behaviour also was confidence," she said.

"(In) Tokyo I was not confident at all and I was kind of scared with everything. But this time, I feel much more confident and much more mature in terms of experience, also (a) major, major part of that would go to my coach because of him only I feel this confident."

"He makes training so difficult for me that matches are like okay, just deliver what you have learnt in training. That is one major change and definitely experience, it teaches every person a lot in life," she said.