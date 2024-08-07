Manu arrives home to enthusiastic reception

NEW DELHI: Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker landed back in the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception here.

Before leaving for India, Bhaker had stated that she was looking forward to a grand welcome and she was not disappointed on Wednesday.

The youngster was greeted with bouquets, garlands, and celebratory dhol after emerging from the airport exit.

Flower petals were showered on her and Rana as soon as they came out amid significant police presence to manage the crowd.

Among those present were Bhaker's parents -- Ram Kishan and Sumedha -- and sports enthusiasts and officials from her home state Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, the state to which Rana belongs.

Preparations for LA 2028 has already begun: Manu

Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she has already set her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games and she will keep working hard to produce consistent results in the future.

"After the end of one Olympics I already have the next one on my mind for which the journey has already started, so after Paris, the journey of it (LA Olympics) has already begun, so after a little break I will get back to preparing for it," Bhaker told media.

"I hope my performance stays good like this time and I keep working hard and keep giving good performances."

"In the next three months, first a lot of people want to meet me, then I would like to spend time with my family, then rest for a while and work on my fitness, then restart shooting again," she added.

The youngster will return to Paris on Saturday to be one of India's flag-bearers at the Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Next three months, Manu won't shoot, train: Jaspal

Coach Jaspal Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker's twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from Tokyo Games three years back, said the young shooter will be away from the ranges for three months but continue with her mental and physical training.

"For three months, she will be off training but not from physical and mental training, that she will continue, yoga for example but she will not train in shooting," he said.