Badminton, Shooting, Hockey, Archery - Here is India's action-packed schedule for Day 7 of Paris Olympics

PARIS: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in action on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 as he looks to book his place in the semi-final of the men's single category on Friday.

Sen stormed into the quarter-finals with a straight-set 21-12, 21-6 win over world number 13 shuttler HS Prannoy. He will be facing 12th-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei which will be played at 6:30 PM IST.

Shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action one more time after winning two medals so far in the ongoing marquee event. She will be participating in the 25M Pistol Women Qualification (Precision) along with Esha Singh.

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST. Both of them will also be seen in 25M Pistol Women Qualification (Rapid) at 3:30 PM IST. Another shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be seen in action at 1:00 PM IST where he will compete in Skeet Men's Qualification.

Archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will compete in the Recurve Mixed Team - 1/8 event at 1:19 PM IST. If qualified, then they will play the Quaterfinals at 5:45 PM IST and the semifinal at 7:01 PM IST. Indian Men's Hockey Team will lock horns against Australia in their last Pool B fixture.

The match will be played from 4:45 PM IST.

Here is India's full schedule for Day 7 of the Paris Olympics:

Golf, Le Golf National: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar, 9-00 a.m.

Shooting, Chatearoux: 25m Pistol Women's Pistol Qualification Precision, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker, 9-00 a.m.

Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1, Anant Jeet Singh Narwal, 9-30 a.m.

Archery, Invalides:

Mixed Team pre-quarterfinals, India (Ankita Bhakat and B Dhiraj) vs. Indonesia (Dianda F Choirunisa and Arif M Pangestu), 9-49 a.m.

Rowing, Nautical St - Flatwater:

Men's Single Sculls Final D, Balraj Panwar, 10-18 a.m.

Sailing, Marseille Marina - Frioul:

Men's Dinghy Races 3 and 4, Vishnu Saravanan, 12-20 p.m. and 1-30 p.m.

Women's Dinghy Races 3 and 4, Nethra Kumanan, 1:13 p.m. and 2-21 p.m.

Hockey, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium:

Men's Pool B: India vs Australia, 1:15 p.m. Badminton, La Chappelle Arena: Men's singles quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen vs. Tien Chen Chou (Chinese Taipei), 5-35 p.m.

Athletics, Stade de France:

Women's 5000m Heat 1 Ankita Dhyani, 6-10 p.m.; Heat 2 Parul Chaudhary, 6-36 p.m.

Men's Shot Put qualification Group A: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 8-10 p.m.