Not enough, Not enough

CHENNAI: When two senior citizens of Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery were bitten by a stray dog in the area, residents took them to the primary health centre (PHC) on Gandhi Salai. They were shocked to see a lackadaisical staff, who not only told claimed that anti-rabies injections were unavailable, but also asked them to visit the PHC at Saidapet or Adyar.

Additionally, the corporation clinic in the neighbourhood does not have adequate staff and medicines stocked to provide timely treatment to patients.

“Since we didn’t have enough time to commute, we were forced to take the elderly to a private hospital. Earlier, there was a PHC at Velachery with 50 beds and other facilities, but recently the civic body shifted it to Adyar. The existing PHC in the area does not have sufficient staff and medicines to treat patients with dog and snake bites. Over 3 lakh people are forced to be dependent on a single PHC on Gandhi Salai near Velachery taluk office,” rued S Kumararaja, secretary, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Association in Velachery.

File photo of patients waiting to see medical personnel at different urban primary health centres across the city

During the monsoon season, denizens in the area find snakes on the road, which poses a threat to the public who have to wade through stagnated rainwater. “There is no treatment for snake bites. That’s why we’ve asked the civic authorities to improve the infrastructure in the PHCs. Not everybody can afford a private hospital/clinic,” pointed out a resident.

Inadequately staffed

The PHCs and many newly-inaugurated health and wellness centres in the city are not adequately staffed with personnel. Some don’t even have doctors and nurses.

“We’re scared to visit the PHCs maintained by the Corporation as the nurses prescribe medicines. Fever and respiratory cases are increasing now. Due to lack of infrastructure at PHCs, we’re forced to visit private hospitals,” rued another resident.

Similarly, the newly-inaugurated health and wellness centre in Tiruvottiyur has not had a doctor for over 5 months.

T Kanaga, a resident, recalled: “We’re dependent on the Corporation hospital in the area but there are no doctors available at any time. Two days ago, we visited the centre around 8.30 am and it was deserted. After an hour, only a nurse was available. Without checking properly or even enquiring about the issue, she began prescribing medicines. We were scared to take them, so we went to the nearby private hospital and paid around Rs 300 to see a doctor.”

Passing the buck

In addition to a lack of medical personnel in several Corporation clinics, many of them don’t come on time either. Ward councillors continue to raise the issue to civic authorities during the monthly council meeting but in vain.

Even the old PHCs don’t have proper facilities for patients and even for emergency cases. Many emergent cases are asked to be taken to community health centres or government hospitals in the city.

J John (Ward 84) AIADMK councillor said: “Only one doctor is available at the PHC in Korattur. There aren’t enough medicines stocked especially considering the monsoon season has begun.”

Residents from Patravakkam and Korattur areas are forced to travel for 3-4 km to this PHC, only to find that there are no doctors to treat them. “Most patients who come to this PHC are from low-income backgrounds but due to lack of personnel, they’re forced to go elsewhere. Even the staff don’t have basic facility here. Though these issues are raised in the council meeting every month, and petitions are submitted to GCC Commissioner Radhakrishnan and Mayor Priya, they have not been addressed,” added the councillor.

GCC’s response

GCC Commissioner Radhakrishnan refutes these allegations and explained to DT Next that there were sufficient doctors and nurses at all existing PHCs.

“However, after the inauguration of 140 urban primary and wellness centres in the city in June, we’re recruiting more staff for the centres and healthcare clinics. To ensure the monsoon diseases are treated without any delay, we’ve organised 35-45 medical health camps daily,” he added.

Apart from monsoon-related diseases such as dengue, influenza and chikungunya, the GCC has also focused on other issues such as wall collapse and accidents due to slippery roads and snake bites during intense rainfall. The Corporation maintains 140 UPHCs, 16 urban community health centres, 3 maternity centres, and 140 health and wellness centres in the city.

“Staff at the PHCs are prepared to handle all kinds of monsoon-related health issues in the city. PHCs have led to a surge in the out-patients as timely treatment was provided to the public,” he pointed out.

Adding that the civic body had planned to improvise the healthcare system in the city, he urged the public to also visit government hospitals for deliveries, surgeries, and other serious medical issues.