'No legal competence for TN to enact a law against online rummy'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State government doesn't have the legal competence to enact a law banning online rummy, the law was enacted only on the grounds of assumption, senior counsel Aryama Sundaram submitted in the Madras High Court on Monday.

Recording the contention from the senior lawyers, the court adjourned the case for further hearing.

Aryama Sundaram appeared for the online gaming companies, which moved the Madras High Court (MHC) challenging the online rummy ban act.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and P D Aadikesavalau.

The senior counsel contended against the State's argument that online rummy is addictive to youngsters.

Aryama Sundaram argued that there is nothing to do with the online companies or the game for the contention of addiction, it depends upon the players, who play the game.

Further, the senior counsel also contended that the gaming companies are not taking up the stakes from the winning prize.

He argued that the companies are not indulging in the game, they just give the space in the portal to play, for this service, they charge from the players, and the companies also pay GST for the service charge.

Further, he said that the gaming companies do not indulge in gambling or betting; it is the players who play the game, it could happen in the clubhouses where the players play physically, hence merely playing through online is not amount to gambling or betting.

The senior counsel also argued that there is no difference between playing rummy online and offline by enacting a law banning online rummy the State breached the fundamental rights of the companies and players.

Recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter to August 24 for further hearing.