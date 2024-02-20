TV actor and BJP functionary arrested for alleged fraud

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested Television actor and BJP functionary Jayalekshmi in connection with a complaint filed by lyricist Snehan for allegedly misusing his name in running a foundation.

In a complaint to the city police, the lyricist and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) functionary alleged that Jayalekshmi was misusing his name in running a foundation to collect money. Jayalekhsmi too filed a counter-complaint.

On Tuesday, Thirumangalam Police went to the functionary's home to secure her. Jayalekshmi refused to get in a police vehicle and raised slogans against the police.

Speaking to media persons, lyricist Snehan said that he already runs a foundation since 2015 in his name and in 2022 he learnt about another foundation in his name through his friends and when he went to the address mentioned, there was no person there after which he filed a police complaint.

"My only grouse was that my name was being misused to collect money. How much money is collected is for the police to investigate," Snehan told media persons.