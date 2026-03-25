Zubeen Garg died due to 'accidental drowning' off a Singapore island: Coroner

There was also no evidence that the swimmers rescuing him had deliberately held his face underwater, the Channel News Asia reported, citing Nakhoda.

Garg, 52, had been intoxicated, and this likely impaired his judgment in his decisions, said Nakhoda.

This included the removal of his life jacket during his first swim and his "steadfast" refusal to wear it on his second swim despite being told to don the equipment by the yacht captain and other passengers.