Zimbabwean president Mnangagwa re-elected

HARARE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected after securing 2.6 per cent of the total votes cast in the August 23-24 elections, country's poll body announced.

As per Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Mnangagwa beat 10 other presidential contestants after polling 2,350,711 votes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mnangagwa's main challenger and opposition Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, secured 1,967,343 votes or 44 per cent of the valid votes cast, Chigumba said.

"Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect from August 26, 2023," Chigumba said.

According to the ZEC, Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party has won the majority of the 210 parliamentary seats.

Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday and Thursday, with a voter turnout of 68.9 percent, to choose a new president, members of parliament and representatives of local governments.